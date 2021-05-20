Like the sky, Maribel Guardia looks blue as a whole | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model Y Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia does not let a single day go by without uploading a new publication so that her fans can continue to enjoy her beauty and of course also her positive messages that she writes in the caption.

And it is that the television star enjoys having his audience very entertained to share a little of his work as a model every day collaborating with the best brands of clothing stores in the city. CDMX.

On this occasion we will address the last publication in your Official instagram in which he is wearing royal blue set that perfectly contrasted with her skin and adorned her silhouette in the best possible way.

So far the photography managed to exceed 45,000 I like and it continues to increase so we can appreciate that her fans are really aware of everything that goes up supporting her by giving her their likes and commenting by the way many compliments, positive comments, thanks and of course those love emojis.

There is no doubt that former driver She looks very young and pretty in every piece of entertainment she uploads and has managed to demonstrate her excellent gift for playing the role of influencer, managing to share those beautiful outfits that you receive by parcel.

In fact, in her stories at the moment there are a couple of Videos in which the beautiful woman shows us how these products arrive at her house, some boxes containing the sets of clothes that she will use in her next photographic sessions from her home.

Of course, he is a professional photographer who is in charge of capturing his beauty with the professional camera in snapshots that are always the most attractive and flirtatious, sometimes from the stairs of his home and sometimes in the backyard of his own house.

And it is that thanks to the world situation Maribel Guardia has had to look for some solutions and alternatives to continue working and this is one of them that has worked enough for her to be able to continue taking care of herself and stay inside her home until things settle down a bit. more.