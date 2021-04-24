Like the Rubí quinceañera: California couple causes a sensation by inviting Baby Shower by raffling off Louis Vuitton and Gucci products

A little over 4 years ago, a young fifteen-year-old and her family, originally from a town called La Joya, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, caused a sensation worldwide after the invitation that she and her parents made went viral. made for his XV Years party.

Surely, you remember the father of Ruby inviting everyone to this great event, very important for his family, but especially for his daughter, emphasizing that there would be a gift for some of the attendees “a goat” of 10,000 pesos ($ 500 dollars), that is, a horse race and whoever bet on the winner would get the money.

The party was retaken by various media, causing a wave of celebrities who joined the celebration of Rubí Ibarra, which was attended by a little more than 2,500 people.

Well, following the line, a few days ago, Through TikTok, a California couple has once again caused a stir for the “original” of their invitation to the Baby Shower of the baby they are expecting.

The couple is made up of Pablo Cesar and Laura Adelayda, who have a TikTok account and from where they launched an open invitation for all their followers to attend their baby shower.

“Everyone is invited; we are going to have carnitas, the band is going to be playing and we are going to have a raffle for those who bring wipes or diapers ”, explains the future father, who also indicated that they will raffle a Louis Vuitton bag and a Gucci wallet.

“For women we bring a Louis Vuitton bag and for men a Gucci wallet. Hopefully they can come, everyone is well received, everyone is invited and we are waiting for them here, ”says Pablo Cesar.

But that is not all. The future parents also opened an Amazon account with a gift table, where the general public can choose a gift for this couple’s baby.

The invitation to the baby shower went viral and caused such a sensation that in less than 48 hours, the post on TikTok had more than 1 million views.

@thattfoojr #viral #babyshower #mexican #mexican #fypage #foryoupageofficiall #fypagetiktok #paisa #truelove #cuh #cupplesgoals #love #fyp #welcome #raza #true ♬ original sound – user5151515090249

Although several Internet users considered that all this was a joke, in another video, the couple reiterated that the invitation is open to all public and that if everything continues as planned, the Baby Shower will be celebrated on July 12.

“I just wanted to tell you that for July 12 we have the Baby Shower … We will not give the address until the beginning of June so that everyone knows and I hope to see everyone there, thank you very much everyone for your support, gifts and love,” he reiterated the couple.

@thattfoojr #viral #fypage #babyshower # mexican # fypagetiktok #cuh #paisa #raza #fyp #foryoupageofficiall #cupplesgoals #love #welcome #welcome @ adelayda1130 ♬ original sound – user5151515090249

Among the comments on the video of the invitation to this Baby Shower, there are those who compared it to the mythical XV Years of Ruby.

