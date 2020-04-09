The French have been in solitary confinement for 23 days. The Prime Minister explained that the term of the confinement would be “gradual, not for everyone, not everywhere.”

The French government reported that the containment measure, to prevent further Covid-19 infections, will run until after April 15. However, it will be until next Monday 13 when President Emmanuel Macron specifies the new end date.

As of today, the French have been in solitary confinement for 23 days, although new infections and deaths have not decreased significantly; During the last 24 hours, the country registered 541 deaths associated with the new coronavirus strain.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the confinement had helped contain the spread of the coronavirusBut he stressed that the time had not yet come to lift the restrictions.

The official added that the day’s figures were incomplete because, due to technical problems, authorities were unable to record data from nursing homes, which account for more than 30 percent of total deaths.

On April 1, Philippe commented to the National Assembly that the term of the confinement would be “gradual, not for everyone, not everywhere“; On that occasion, he indicated that the government was analyzing which regions concentrate the foci of infection.

In total, France has 7,632 deaths; the first of them was registered on March 1, although the newspaper Le Monde suggests that the figure could be close to 10,800 deaths, given that today deaths in retirement homes for older adults could not be accounted for and medical-social establishments for “technical problems”.

The total number of people who have contracted the new virus in the European country is 82 thousand 48, of which 30 thousand 375 people have been hospitalized for an infection derived from Covid-19, of these, seven thousand 148 cases have been in intensive care.

The French newspaper notes that during the last day 482 people needed intensive care care in all the country.

According to health authorities, in the last 24 hours there were the fewest cases of patients recovered from intensive care, since only 17 beds were released.

It was detailed that the number of this group has been decreasing since Sunday, when 140 recovered were registered, to have 94 on Monday and 59 on Tuesday. In general, the government has reported that 17,428 Covid-19 patients have recovered throughout the country.

