Like Shakira, Isabel Madow dances in a tight black bodysuit and pink leggings

Isabel madow if he knows how to keep his thousands of followers captive on social networks, because the tremendous Mexican singer and model He once again stirred up his fans with a new video clip in which he showed his skills as a dancer, wearing a tight and small black bodysuit with pink leggings.

With a look somewhat similar to that used by Shakira in the video for her song Girl like me, Brozo’s former secretary demonstrated her dancing skills, leaving sassy and sassy moves that impressed her fans.

Isabel wanted to start with everything this week and encouraged her fans to keep up with her, activating herself with some spicy dance passes with which she made them ‘warm up’.

“Good Morning !!! To activate a little. #happy monday #Monday nice day ”, Madow posted.

The model had already left a couple of daring videos hours before, celebrating the arrival of 700 thousand followers on this social network, not bad for the actress who has been away from the cameras in recent months in the middle of the show.

