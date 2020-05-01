In March alone, 37.8 million liters of beer were stuck unsold in the United States.

A stainless steel cargo truck comes down a gravel road, its 18 wheels stop in front of a bright red barn. A Vermont man in torn overalls emerges from the structure and connects a thick hose to the rear of the truck. What flows is not fuel or food, as one might suspect, but thousands of gallons of warm beer. The scene has become something of a morning ritual for the past month on WhistlePig, where the farm’s distillery is receiving approximately 6,500 gallons of stale foam per day.

In the $ 29.3 billion craft beer industry, the collapse of local consumption almost overnight has wreaked havoc on the supply chain, equivalent to Hundreds of thousands of barrels stuck in distribution warehouses and stagnant in breweries across the country. All this beer with nowhere to go except the drain.

The coronavirus pandemic forced US bars to close before the two biggest occasions of alcohol consumption in the country: St. Patrick’s Day and the university basketball tournament “March Madness”. Beer destined for these events is spoiling in closed establishments, and the brewers are trying to retrieve it so they can refill the kegs before quarantines are lifted. Executives say draft beer stays fresh for two to six months.

The Beer Sellers Association of America estimated its losses at about a billion dollars

“This was the worst time for this to happen with draft beer,” he told The Wall Street Journal Craig Purser, executive director of the National Association of Beer Wholesalers, a trade body. “We have never seen an interruption like this, where everything freezes in place.”

The problems of the beer industry intensified in March when approximately 37.8 million liters were abandoned without being consumed that month alone. That is the equivalent of almost a million barrels. Even more beer is jammed in dealer warehouses, in transit from other countries, and in breweries. The unsold and expiring beer could cost the brewing industry up to $ 1 billion, according to the NBWA.

Throwing away the beer unused is not an option. Environmental regulations say that large volumes of beer should not be poured down drains or rivers because it can upset the pH balance, reduce oxygen in the water, and produce undesirable bacteria. Before deciding where vintage beer goes, brewers or distributors must first access tens of thousands of enclosed locations, lift heavy barrels from warehouses, and safely balance trucks that may be hauling a mix of full and empty kegs.

Ricky Keeen, manager of the Hatfield House Bar in Belfast, Northern Ireland, shows his warehouse full of unused barrels and with his expiration date approaching.

“This is a hot potato because none of our businesses is prepared to receive massive amounts of beer,” says Dan Vorlage, chief marketing officer for Denver-based MicroStar Logistics LLC, the largest beer keg logistics company in the United States. United. “It takes three times as many trucks to transport full barrels as empty ones.”

MicroStar – whose clients include 1,000 brewers – plans to treat the beer with defoamer and balance the pH before sending it to city water authorities for further analysis and treatment so that it can be released into the waterways.

The conversion into whiskey

In New England, at least, brewers now have a choice, thanks to Jeff Kozak, CEO of WhistlePig. “We are tentatively calling the project the ‘Great Beer Rescue’ ”he says about the plan to convert the product into high-end whiskey. “And we’ve already seen significant interest from brewers and distributors.”

Notable neighbors, including Harpoon, Lawson, Long Trail, and Hill Farmstead, have already shipped product to Kozak, for free. For them, it’s actually a bargain, as it saves them the waste costs per gallon that they would incur simply by dumping it. Equally vital is the valuable space their facilities earn, where barrels can be supplanted by the cans and bottles needed for off-store sales and subscription boxes.

Pubs and bars in much of the world remain closed and it is not known when they will reopen.

Draft beer, particularly The highly anticipated IPAs craved by artisan fans, can lose their identity in a few weeks. Even then, they continue being fermented grain, the basic component of whiskey. So once it is transported to the site, the distillery manager, Emily Harrison, can pass the liquid through copper pot stills, resurrecting it as a spirit suitable for aging in oak.

“Our route to the market has obviously been affected by COVID, but unlike whiskey, beer never improves with ageHarrison explains. “It is the least we can do to help our friends in the industry and ensure they can continue to make the freshest beers possible.”

This salvation has its precedents. For generations, farmers have resorted to distillation as a way to reuse crops that would otherwise deteriorate with the seasons. In the same way that fresh fruit is stored in preserves and jams, grapes are converted into brandy and grains into whiskey. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is turning into camaraderie, and WhistlePig intends to sell some of these spirits as individual limited-edition kegs, in conjunction with the breweries that unintentionally gave birth to them.

Thousands of barrels from the Czech brewery Pilsner Urquell remain accumulated at its Plzen plant in the Czech Republic.

“A few years later, it will be a way to commemorate this moment in time, when we come together to help each other,” says Kozak. “As the liquid develops in the barrel, we will work with each brewer on an aging strategy that best benefits their specific beer.” That could mean unique barrel finishing and barrel options.

However, there will also be specific challenges. “There is a difference between beer ready for bottling and beer for distillation”Marko Karakasevic warns of the process. He has been turning beer into whiskey for more than 20 years at the Charbay Distillery in Northern California. “It is a completely different thing when hops are involved. You have many more essential oils in solution. It will simply take time for whoever is doing it to fine-tune and decipher them. ”

There’s also the matter of carbon dioxide: if you don’t remove CO2 from the solution before distillation, an unfortunate side effect can pop your alembic. For Karakasevic, it has always been worth the risk: “The more flavor it has in your beer, the more flavor it will end up in your whiskey.”

(Shutterstock)

Whether as raw alcohol or high-end whiskey, the cult beers for which this region is known will continue to be coveted. “We went into beer processing more as a favor for our brewing partners, and then realized that there is probably enough stale beer to fill Lake Champlain,” says Kozak. “I suppose we will have to keep distilling until we get over it. We have the barrels, the warehouses and the time. ”

Then the platforms keep rolling on the ground. Hoses are ready to drain. It will be at least two years before anyone knows what type of whiskey will emerge at the other extreme, but Kozak says the process alone is therapeutic beyond mere trade: turning potential wastewater into whiskey sets our sights on better days. in front. “I certainly feel like we have something promising to look forward to.”

With information from Bloomberg

