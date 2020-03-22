Like NASCAR, the Formula 1 season could also unfold … In video game on Twitch

The Covid-19 pandemic (the Coronoavirus, the one we unfortunately no longer present) is taking on considerable dimensions. Major events are being canceled one after the other, be it trade fairs or major meetings. The Cannes Film Festival is postponed, the large high-tech and video game fairs are also postponed or canceled. And the world of sport is also affected. Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021, the football championships have been suspended and the major motor competitions are also beginning to be suspended. This week, we learned that the NASCAR championship was going to take place in … Virtual. Indeed, today the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational will take over and the virtual will therefore join reality. The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) may be able to take the same path.

F1 in video game on Twitch

Is Formula 1 season threatened? There are great chances. This week, we learned that the legendary Monaco Grand Prix had already been canceled. The first Grand Prix in Australia and Bahrain are also postponed to an unknown date, and it may be a matter of time before the 2020/2021 season is canceled. This is why the FIA ​​may be considering an alternative.

Last weekend was to be the grand launch of the 2020/2021 season with the Australian Grand Prix of Melbourne. A grand prize that was canceled since two stables were affected by the Coronavirus. To compensate for this cancellation, the French driver Jean Eric Vergne organized a virtual grand prize on the Codemasters game: Formula One 2019. The idea was to organize a weekend of F1 (tests, qualifications and race) during a hour and a half with some of the official pilots.

To continue this initiative, the FIA ​​could launch an Esports Virtual Grand Prix series this afternoon to replace the next races scheduled and which have been postponed. This afternoon will therefore take place the Bahrain virtual grand prize with official drivers and guests. In the program ?

A virtual grand prize broadcast on the official Formula 1 channels YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. A 1.5 hour live broadcast. A qualifying session to establish the starting grid. A 28 lap race (50%) on Sakir’s runway.

The goal is to keep F1 fans patient by offering them an entertainment program while waiting for the resumption of the championship scheduled for May or June at the moment.