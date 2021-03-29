Like Kylie Jenner, Maribel Guardia shows off in red

Which Kylie Jenner, Maribel Guardia is shown in red | Instagram

Are 60 the new 20? Few will believe it, but for the beautiful actress Maribel Guardia it is a reality. The beautiful television host showed off her enviable anatomy in red and reminded many of the beautiful socialite Kylie Jenner.

Like a whole young lady, Maribel del Rocío Fernández García She wore a fresh set consisting of a black top with a bow at the front and a sheathed red pencil skirt of the most youthful color. The top gave Maribel the youthful or gypsy air capable of capturing anyone’s love; while her skirt with different applications and tremendous opening in her leg reminded many of the style and elegance of Kim Kardashian West’s sister.

The set that Maribel guard He chose for the pair of photographs that he published on his official Instagram account, they highlighted his charms, his small waist and his curvy figure. The Costa Rican singer complemented her outfit with huge red earrings and matching sneakers.

The dark hair in the wind of Julián Figueroa’s beautiful mother became the perfect accomplice of nature that was in the background of the famous image. In this way it was like the former host of the Today Program He enjoyed his Sunday and shared a bit of it with his followers.

Maribel Guardia shared these photographs a day ago and exceeded 80 thousand reactions on the famous social network, her followers took the opportunity to send compliments and beautiful words to this beautiful woman.

The ex of Joan Sebastian He also used his publication to send blessings to his followers, who are unconditionally supporting each project of the talented Costa Rican celebrity that many consider already Mexican.

#feliz #domingo Remember that you are a blessed being and above all supported by the hand of God ♥ ️ # look @ blacksecret.mx.

In addition to being talented, beautiful and becoming an icon for Mexican women for looking really spectacular in her 60s, Maribel Guardia is also an influencer with her more than 6 million followers.

During this pandemic, it has become more than clear that Guardia is one of the favorites of the Mexican public since fortunately, he has been seen in various projects, despite the little work that many stars report.