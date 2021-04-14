Like JLO !, Chiquis Rivera boasts more than silhouette in the sea | Instagram

From the sea and with a style as unique as that of JLo, Chiquis Rivera wore her silhouette and much more. The American singer showed off her beauty to the fullest with a set that highlighted her beauty, her curves and her legs.

The daughter of Jenni Rivera she chose a two-piece set whose fabric and style are reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace green print dress; however, with a fresher touch, as you can see the famous businesswoman with a top tied in the middle and a prominent neckline on her leg.

The outfit shows a lot of skin and curves to the composer, who looked even fresher combining her blonde hair in the wind and using the sea to highlight her enormous beauty.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He posed with great bearing, looking at the sky and with a smile on his lips on some beautiful rocks that matched the landscape.

The interpreter of Cheer up and you will see She has had a lot of criticism for her weight changes and curvy figure; however, she has shown to be proud of who she is and her beauty. Chiquis Rivera knows herself to be a beautiful, talented and empowered woman, which is why even in the most difficult moments, she does not lower her head.

For the followers of Jenni Rivera, her daughter Janney Rivera Marin she is his worthy successor and continues the legacy of The Great Lady in her.

LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL CHIQUIS HERE

Even though she was in the throes of a divorce, Janney continued with strength and consistency with her work and non-work projects. The famous has continued with her music and participating in projects such as I have talent, a lot of talent still in the midst of criticism and rumors about his personal life.

Something that he has taken up and his followers have been inspired by is his physical conditioning, because you can often see on social networks how hard Chiquis Rivera trains.

The young woman has been quite criticized after releasing a book on the Keto diet, in which she shared recipes and her eating secrets; while some pointed out that not even she followed their advice and that she had gained weight. Despite this, Rivera now looks slimmer and more beautiful in each of her public appearances.

It is rumored that Chiquis has a new love, the photographer of her friend Becky G, Emilio Sánchez; However, so far, neither of them has confirmed the romance.

