Like it’s now or never

It is one of the news of the day twice. Bob Arum offered an “anti-excuse” deal to Errol Spence Jr. to accept the welterweight unification with Terence Crawford. Forty-forty percent of the bag, with twenty percent free for the winner to take.

The offer puts him against the wall and removes any doubt about who is willing to avoid whom in this story. I talk about this in the video, as well as I add concepts about the wrong arguments of Spence when it comes to justifying his demand to earn more than Crawford.

In turn, I comment that there may be behind that surprising parallel announcement by Bob Arum, in the sense that in a week he will announce the name of Crawford’s next rival, the date and the place of the fight. What does this ad hide or not hide? The answer is in the video.