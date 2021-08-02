Like it or not, they are in this together. Trailer and poster for ‘Together’

Bleecker Street has released the North American trailer of ‘Together’, drama developed during confinement starring James McAvoy (‘Multiple’) and Sharon Horgan (‘Catastrophe’) under the command of Stephen Daldry, responsible for ‘Billy Elliot (I want to dance)’, ‘The hours’,’ The Reader ( The reader) ‘,’ So strong, so close ‘and’ Trash, thieves of hope ‘.

Dennis Kelly (‘Utopa’, ‘The Third Day’) is the screenwriter of this production by Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman Productions for BBC Two and BBC Films that tells the hilarious and at the same time heartbreaking story of a marriage that is forced to reevaluate itself. themselves and their relationship through the new reality and the confinement imposed by Covid-19.

Horgan plays a social worker at a refugee center, while McAvoy plays a self-employed man who runs a computer consulting firm. The only thing that has kept them together is Arthur, their 10-year-old son.

The film, which the BBC aired in mid-June in the United Kingdom, will hit North American cinemas on August 27, without for the moment we knowing how or when we will see it in Spain.

