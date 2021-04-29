Like in heaven, Kourtney Kardashian happy with Travis Barker | INSTAGRAM

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship and Travis barker is growing to the maximum, the proofs are seen in the last photographs that the lovebirds have shared in their respective profiles in InstagramIn fact, the one that she has uploaded is right now one of the most liked on her profile.

As we know, a few days ago it was the birthday of the clan elder sister Kardashian jenner, and each person close to his circle has congratulated him in his own way, for the same thing, his confirmed partner, Travis Barker, did his thing, uploading a publication that collected several photos and videos, which, by the way, were highly commented, by fans of both American celebrities.

According to what we have observed in the aforementioned social networkThe couple has spent a few days outside of Los Angeles, this can be appreciated by the surroundings of the photos, somewhat deserted, in this place they have celebrated Kourt’s birthday together.

It is not a secret that the socialite is officially dating Travis Barker, drummer of the band Blink-182 and this past Monday he made one more post about their incredible moments they spend together.

The businesswoman posed for a photograph sitting on the arms of her boyfriend dressed in a risky and tiny nude swimsuit and a scarf on the head, framed by a desert landscape, Travis Barker wore black shorts and sunglasses, and also, showed off his skin as a canvas for dozens of tattoos.

“Just like heaven” or “Simply, as in heaven” is the phrase with which Kourt has decided to title the image, very explicit, by the way, that until now he had not dared to publish, with this kiss in public, the Older sister of the “klan” leaves on the table that the relationship is super serious and that they are as hot as they seem.

Although, there are strong rumors that this relationship is something that her ex-husband, Scott Disick, is not doing very well, but this does not seem to keep the mother of her children from sleeping.

It is worth mentioning that the couple was staying at the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, the rent of two rooms in this place costs $ 12,000 per night, with this, we take for granted that neither the drummer nor the businesswoman skimp on expenses.

In this way, we can see them as together they go through some of the most impressive points of the United States and presume that their relationship is progressing quite quickly, first with the fact that Travis has already tattooed the name Kourtney.

Now, as revealed on Instagram, a source said that Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, something that was certainly no exception on her 42nd birthday, when the least he did was fill her with white roses.

The band member Blink-182 posted several photos of him and the reality star “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” passionately kissing and showing romantic moments, as well as a video of her licking his thumb.

“I love you. You are a blessing to this world. Happy Birthday, ”Barker wrote on Instagram on Sunday, along with a compilation of photos of them hanging out together.

“He is very interested in her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all his time with her and constantly tells her how much he loves her, ”said the source.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed their romance earlier this year and since then they have been inseparable and so far, they have ensured that this courtship is more serious than it had been mediated at first.