Like hummus, Mercadona’s guacamole is not the best according to the OCU | Life

Buying grocery store prepared guacamole can be delicious and healthy, but not all brands offer the same quality. The OCU has analyzed the most popular recipes.

Guacamole is a dish, originally from Mexico, that many people do not associate with a healthy diet. It may be due to its usual use in celebrations, but they are wrong. This recipe contains many beneficial properties for the body.

Its main ingredient is avocado, a fruit that is used for savory recipes and is full of nutrients and fiber. It is not considered a superfood, but at providing monounsaturated fatty acids (oleic acid) helps control cholesterol and triglycerides, “as long as they replace saturated fats in the diet” indicates the OCU.

The Organization of Consumers and Users advises That guacamole is accompanied with vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers or celery, instead of with the classic nachos, to “make it even healthier.” As, in addition, it is customary to buy it already prepared in stores, instead of making it In a homemade way, the OCU has analyzed the main brands.

As it did with the hummus recipes of the main supermarket brands and manufacturers, the OCU has analyzed several guacamole brands in search of the healthiest and with the best value for money. Although Mercadona’s products tend to gain in popularity, this ranking places them at the bottom of the top positions:

Gutbio (Aldi) organic mild guacamole. What if? Organic organic guacamole. Fruits The courses Ole guacamole “the original”. Fruits The courses Ole guacamole “the spicy”. Hacendado (Mercadona) guacamole.

According to the study, guacamole usually has an energy intake that ranges between 124 and 204 kcal per 100 g of product. In addition, the sugar content is very low and the fats only correspond to 13.7% on average when adding rapeseed oil (rapeseed) or olive oil in the preparation. Of the 15 products tested, “6 get an A rating on Nutriscore (healthy), while there are 9 with B (a little less healthy).”

When making the purchase in any supermarket, the OCU has developed a mobile application with which to consult the nutritional value and its recommendations before buying one or another brand. It is called OCU Market and it is a very useful tool to discard products that are not recommended for health.