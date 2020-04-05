If your blender is damaged and you have fruit in your fridge, you can also make delicious juices with it … Watch this video and we will tell you how.

April 05, 2020

Many times this important home appliance is damaged, or we are simply somewhere where there is none and we refrain from making our favorite juices.

But no more, because here you will learn that it is very, very easy to do. Just like our grannies did.

For this you will need to have a zip-lock bag, a strainer, the fruit, water, and the amount of sugar you want.

And it is as easy as putting the fruit, sugar and water in the bag, and crushing the pulp with your hands. Then strain and go. Instant fruit juice!