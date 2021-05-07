Like Galilea Montijo, Cynthia Rodríguez leaves charms in the air | Instagram

The singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez joined the strong fashion trend that some famous women have imposed, Galilea Montijo was one of those who recently also exposed her charms to the air in a very similar outfit.

One of the most acclaimed faces of Tv Azteca, Cynthia Rodriguez, He opted for the selection of some very ideal garments for the hot season and at the same time highlighted his attributes, a top with a blazer-type jacket on top.

Contrary to Galilea Montijo, who during one of the past broadcasts looked in “Hoy” with a total look in black, while the “host of Venga la Alegría“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, gave her choice a plus thanks to the touch of color that further highlighted her beauty and attractiveness, which managed to capture all eyes.

Tomorrow we will see each other with all the attitude in @vengalaalegriatva Look: @luremoficial @martiespinooficial, was the message with which the “former contestant of La Academia” accompanied a past publication.

The “former academic” wears a top, in a vibrant red, it should be said that this particular design would come to stay, becoming one of the favorite options of many women to be able to give it various uses and for the great comfort it provides, its use varies from an undergarment to a casual piece of clothing.

In this case, the “cheerleader” of the Ajusco morning, who sports an imposing and marked silhouette, wore it as an accessory that she wore with a suit jacket and matching pants.

Both garments made in white and some irregular lines in black with some color details contrasted in a very harmonious way and brought a lot of light and vitality to the smiling Deyanira Ruiz ..

It was once again the presenter who integrates the cast of collaborators of the set along with Anette Cuburú, Laura G, Horacio Villalobos, Capi Pérez, Patricio Borguetti, Roger González, Ricardo Casares and Flor Rubio in the news of the show, which once inspired more to all his followers by sharing a photo on his Instagram.

Attitude is something that we must work on every day … We report from Puerto Cortés, was one of the first comments that gave a popcorn to the 36-year-old celebrity’s attire.

‘What colorss,’ Guaperrima ‘, You are beautiful’, were some of the other comments that were added to the publication that added 99,363 likes.

The Cohauilian and assiduous to the fitness life would cause many sighs since the outfit allowed Livia Brito to enhance many of her attractions by showing her marked area of ​​the abdomen, which she has achieved thanks to the discipline that she frequently prints when caring for her figure .

In the case of Rodríguez Ruiz, the short piece allowed to expose much of the persistent physical work of Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, who revealed the completely marked abdomen and waist area.

As for the beauty look of the former actress, dancer and youtuber, she opted for a loose hair marked by the volume of many waves, a makeup in which her eyes were the protagonists by highlighting an indigo blue line that the “grupera princess” allowed appreciate by closing your gaze.

In the case of the collaborator “tapatia” from Las Estrellas, she opted for a garment that provided greater support and at the same time made her look very attractive, “Gali” gave all the prominence to her look with a maxi silver necklace that covered much of his throat, click here to follow the link.

In the case of Cynthia Rodríguez, the Mexican only chose to hang large silver earrings on her ears, leaving the choice of her clothes to have all the attention.