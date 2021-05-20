Like few times, Julio César Chávez talks about his friendship with Luis Miguel

“A small memory since it is very fashionable @lmxlm @luismiguellaserie. The same and I go out in season 3,” he wrote in April on his Instagram, without clarifying if indeed, it will appear in the following season or if it was just a suggestion to the producers of the series.

During a meeting he had with the press, Julio Cesar Chavez He confessed that he has a good relationship with Micky, although he was very reserved when sharing details of his bond with the singer.

“Of course we are good friends, I have not seen it for a while. We are just good friends. I already know why Luis Miguel hides from you (the press), because they are very annoying, ”said Chávez, joking with reporters when questioned about the photograph.