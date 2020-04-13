League clubs are crazy to re-train. The current situation generated by the coronavirus crisis has meant that teams have been confined for a month and with the slight improvement of the sanitary situation they are waiting for the green light to return to the sports cities and kick off that ‘preseason’ that will take place before the competitions resume.

Real Sociedad tried, but immediately the CSD banned it. All Spanish clubs are waiting to be allowed to carry out the first training sessions., taking extreme precautions, obviously, as in Germany. The intention of the League teams is to win days ahead of the mini preseason that they will have to do for several weeks before playing again.

The CSD has also been resounding with Fuenlabrada, a club that is threatened by the latest movements it has made. The Madrid club He summoned the staff at Fernando Torres to do body fat tests, something that is also not allowed in this time of confinement, despite the fact that they avoided contact between soccer players by entering one by one and taking turns in the southern area of ​​the capital of Spain.

The teams are aware that the work that the footballers are doing at home helps to keep the line, but they are also aware that not everyone has the same material at home. Through social networks, there have been quite a few clear differences: footballers who have real gyms in their homes, while others have to pull everyday objects to perform the exercises marked by the technical bodies.

Even so, These exercises have a common denominator for all: the absence of the ball. That is what the clubs want to get back to as soon as possible, in addition to the more routine physical exercises they used to do in regular training sessions. Contact with the ball, to get back in touch with green, etc. are some of the points in which the teams want to win days.

They want to win those days with respect to the neighbor or with whom they are competing for some objective, but the current situation of the coronavirus still prevents them from returning to the sports cities despite taking extreme precautions. It is still unknown when the competitions will start again, but AFE’s requests will try to guarantee a level playing field for everyone with the two weeks of ‘preseason’.