A new species is analyzed by a group of Argentine paleontologists led by Matías Motta; it is a dinosaur abductor with characteristics of the birds that we know today.

Listed as Overaptor chimentoi, the species was found in rocks in the Río Negro province, which date from just over 90 million years ago.

According to expert research, this dinosaur may be related to birds and groups of raptors.

The remains of the raptor dinosaur with characteristics of birds They were found in the area of ​​Argentine Patagonia, and date from the Upper Cretaceous era.

According to Motta, the first remains of the dinosaur were found in 2013, where his colleagues collected its claws and bones. dinosaur raptor with bird characteristics.

@The illustrations by @Gabrielluislio help us imagine what this Overoraptor chimentoi was like, which, according to the @_matiasmotta fellow of @LACEV_MACN, is a new member of the group of carnivorous dinosaurs called Paravians. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dcGUvXSd7A – CTyS Agency – UNLaM (@CTyS_UNLaM) June 4, 2020

These are the characteristics of the raptor “ave”

Five years later, Matías Motta’s team, with the support of the National Geographic Society, found wing and leg bones, vertebrae, pieces of the shoulder girdle and pelvis.

The researchers determined this scientific name by the term “overo”, since its bones were preserved in a pattern of colors black with white. While “chimentoi” is in honor of the first paleontologist who discovered the fossils, Doctor Nicolás Chimento.

The reconstructions were made by the artist Gabriel Lio. Here are photos courtesy of UNCO Press and Federico Agnolin pic.twitter.com/Y01D5raLvP – Nicolas Tamborindegui (@tambonic) June 4, 2020

The studies that have been done on this species, determined that it was a dinosaur at least one and a half meters long.

