Like Belinda? Luis Miguel’s niece is his living portrait

Isabella Basteri is the eldest daughter of Alejandro Basteri, so the singer, Luis Miguel, would be his uncle, however, it would be when the young woman’s face was made known that they quickly found several similarities with that of Belinda.

The young woman, who apparently also seeks to follow in the footsteps of her famous uncle, Luis Miguel, is the daughter of Alejandro Basteri, younger brother of “Puerto Rican“who is three years younger than the artist.

After the end of the Luis Miguel series, more elements of the artist’s private life began to emerge and especially of the people around him, such is the case of his brother Alejandro Basteri, who is presumed to be far from the “Sun of Mexico “.

Although Alejandro Basteri has also struggled to maintain some privacy in his life, it is known that he is single and has two children, Pierre Alexander and Isabella Sofía Basteri, who attracted attention on social networks for his physical resemblance to the “pop star“.

Sofía Basteri, is the niece of the music producer born in Puerto Rico, currently, the young woman is 23 years old and has shown that she inherited the beauty of her grandmother, Marcela Basteri, however, in the opinion of others she also bears a surprising resemblance to the interpreter from “In love you have to forgive”.

Until some time ago, the resemblance of “Bella” as she calls herself in social networks was evident, since in her official Instagram account some photographs could be seen since the girl shared more details of her life at that time.

However, now she has stayed further away from social networks so that only some of the postcards she shared during this event can be appreciated.

It should be reiterated that through his photographs they also manage to appreciate photos of his little brother to whom he even dedicated words of affection in some of the snapshots.

Today is my little brother’s birthday. Happy eighth birthday, little punk. You break the mold in many ways and I hope you stay that way.

You always express yourself in many beautiful ways. I love your voice and I hope you always sing, no matter what society ever says. You bring magic to my life forever and you remind me to indulge my inner child, “the young woman wrote in one of her publications.

The girl is shown with different poses in which some of the netizens even pointed out that she was very thin.

In some of these snapshots you can appreciate her beautiful blue eyes and her fine figure, as she is a fan of selfies and posing in front of the mirror.

Right now the young woman has begun to gain popularity in social networks, some fans of her uncle and the interpreter of “Bella treason” began to make noise about the great resemblance that exists between the two

Now that after the series, the circle close to the “star king” has become more popular, some of the fans of his uncle and the now famous Mexican artist of Spanish origin, have begun to make noise about the great resemblance between the two.

Until a long time ago, many pointed out that Isabella bore a great resemblance to “LuisMi’s” mother, and her father, Alejandro Basteri, who has disappeared for a long time.

Isabella Basteri is the daughter of “El Pichita”, as “Micky” calls her brother and Alexandra Alcocer, who had a relationship in 1995 while studying in Los Angeles. Their relationship did not prosper and some time later they separated.

Later, Álex had another relationship with Bibiana Domit, niece of businessman Carlos Slim, which gave birth to Pierre Alexander in 2010.

Luis Miguel and his relationship with his nephews

Although today more details are known closely about the life of the central character of Luis Miguel: The series, as the identities of the nephews of the “Sun” are now, the truth is that it is also unknown if there is the type of relationship that Gallego Basteri has with his nephews.

If Luis Miguel is distant as he has been with his daughter or his two sons Miguel and Daniel, the result of his relationship with Aracely Arámbula, or if on the contrary he has shared more moments with them.