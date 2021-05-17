Like Barbie !, Daniella Chávez basks her charms with little | Instagram

Like a whole Barbie! This is how the beautiful Daniella Chávez showed off her charms to the Sun from the sea. The Chilean singer He could not resist enjoying a little sun, sand and sea and decided to share some images of this delicious moment on his official Instagram account.

The beautiful Dany showed off with two really small swimsuits that greatly highlighted her charms, which added to her clear eyes, her style and others, made her look like the famous pampered doll of generations.

Daniella Chávez wore one of these outfits, a blue swimsuit, accompanied by a patterned scarf that highlighted her beautiful eyes and; the second, a pink swimsuit with much less fabric, was complemented with one of the original fashionable necklaces on which “Daniella” can be read, letter by letter.

It may interest you: She is Andrea Meza, Mexican winner of Miss Universe 2021

The television presenter also consented to Internet users recording herself and sharing the images on her Instagram stories. Internet users were delighted with the beauty of the Televisa Deportes star.

With more than 14 million followers, the beautiful Daniella Chávez has become an influencer and one of the darlings of social networks, compared to other stars such as Celia Lora, Demi Rose and even Kim Kardashian herself for her style and the type of images they usually share on the famous social network.

It may interest you: Beautiful and in blue !, Maribel Guardia outshines Miss Universe

SEE DANY’S BEAUTY HERE

Something that not many of her followers know is that the heart of the beautiful Dany has an owner, because according to her partner and manager, they have been together for 16 years and a beautiful daughter, so they have formed a family in a dream.

It may interest you: Championship silhouette !, Kylie Jenner contains the most essential

Apparently, Chávez has fulfilled many of his dreams, because in addition to fame and love smiling at him, this beautiful woman has managed to pamper herself with her own work, as she shared a few months ago.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Daniella Chavez shared a photo shoot in which he can be seen next to a luxurious truck and a strong message. The star pointed out that a few years ago, her concern was to have something to eat at the end of the day, while now, she can do these kinds of treats for herself.