Like at NASA: program your own Ingenuity helicopter video game

Weighing just 1.8 kilograms, the Ingenuity helicopter prepares for its first mission to Mars on April 12. (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

Control and design a mission of the NASA Ingenuity helicopter It is already impossible, even if you are millions of kilometers away from Mars, in your living room.

With a few simple programming steps you can design your own video game and control a mission for the Ingenuity helicopter.

We take you step by step through your own space mission.

The Ingenuity helicopter

Before we start we must know our aircraft: the Ingenuity helicopter.

The Ingenuity is a small aircraft of only 1.8 kilograms of weight which traveled to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida, attached to the Perseverance rover.

Its mission is not scientific, but technological and consists primarily of a flight test in the atmosphere of Mars, lighter compared to Earth.

Now yes, let’s go step by step

Knowing your mission, NASA specified that to program the Ingenuity helicopter video game you need to follow six steps.

Before, as materials you will need:

A computer with internet access, A free account to the Scratch programming program, Images of the surface of Mars and Ingenuity, you can download them here.

1. Preparation

One of the most important stages in any mission is to have all the supplies ready to start working.

Download from NASA page an image of the surface of Mars and the Ingenuity helicopter, and save them on your computer.

One of the images of Mars that you can choose for your video game. (Photo: NASA)

The images are in a zip file, so you must unzip and save them, either in jpg or png format.

Go to the site of Scratch, login to your account and click Create to start a new project.

If you don’t finish in the first moment don’t worry, you can save it and finish later or make modifications.

You can also simply create a project without you having to register.

With the images you downloaded of the surface of Mars, choose one and add it as a new stage from the Stage window and the Upload Backdrop button.

The Martian setting should now appear in your workspace.

Now with your scene of Mars it is time to program the illustration of the Ingenuity helicopter.

Go to the Sprite window and select Upload Sprite, to choose the previously downloaded Ingenuity artwork from your files.

With this now you can see the helicopter in the Martian territory that you had loaded.

To erase that little cat that would have nothing to do on Mars, go back to the Sprite window and click on the “x” that you can see in the corner of that image.

2. Make it fly

With the correct scenery and Ingenuity ready on the surface of Jezero Crater, you are ready to start programming.

Remember that the flight of the Ingenuity helicopter is the main mission of this small and light companion of the Perseverance.

At NASA the aircraft will be controlled with a special type of joystick, but you and your friends will need something to control it.

For this you will need to create some programming blocks that allow basic movements: up, down, right and left.

These movements will be controlled by pressing certain keys on the computer keyboard.

An easy way to start to schedule this move is to start with a “green flag” code block indicating the start of the move.

This will allow you to have more options to control the helicopter as you progress through the game.

The next step is to place “If / Then” blocks to add controls to the helicopter and continue adding blocks that add more movements.

You can look for other code blocks in the “detection” and “motion” section.

It is important that you make sure that your code blocks are in a “loop” mode, otherwise your code will only run in an instant when the “green flag” is pressed.

Also don’t forget that you need to add a code so that your helicopter always flies in the direction with the rotor at the top, no matter which direction it is moving.

3. Add a takeoff zone

You need a launch point and for that you will have to add code blocks that place the Ingenuity in the same location each time the game starts.

To do this, use the “X” and “Y” coordinates on the stage to define a starting point.

How you did it the first time, start with a “green flag” code block and look for more blocks in the “move” section.

4. Define a landing point

For this you can draw your landing zone with the Backdrop editor.

You can also add an illustration as a landing point and set it to change position each time the game starts using new blocks of code.

Be careful not to place your landing zone in a rocky region that could damage your helicopter.

5. Countdown

The Ingenuity will have flights of around 90 seconds, but you can define the time that you consider sufficient for the flight of your helicopter.

Add more difficulty to the game and add a timer that marks a countdown with a variant of time.

Consider that the countdown should not be so short that it is impossible to play, or so long that it does not represent a challenge.

6. Mission successful

Celebrating the successful flight of the Ingenuity will be one of the tasks of creating your own video game.

To do this, add code blocks to send a message that tells you when the helicopter has landed in the indicated area.

Now you are all set to design and play with your very own Ingenuity helicopter.

If you still have doubts about how to do it, you can watch this video from our friends at NASA.