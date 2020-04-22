In smartphones, the time has come to rationalize interfaces. Apple had shown the way, by removing the jack plug in its latest iPhone 7. The computer giant believed that the Lightning plug was sufficient to meet the needs of users, which generated some controversy. Whatever. Samsung has decided to follow suit. According to Sammobile, its next high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S8, would no longer have a jack either. To listen to music, you would have to go through the universal USB Type-C socket.

This is nothing shocking a priori, except that you could no longer charge your smartphone and use your headphones at the same time (unless it is wireless, of course). In addition, it would force users to purchase an adapter if they do not wish to change equipment. For Samsung, however, the benefit would be clear. The South Korean manufacturer could produce a thinner Galaxy while freeing up space for a larger battery or larger speakers.

Other information relayed by the community site, the Galaxy S8 could display a super Amoled 2K screen (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and not a 4K screen as some previous rumors had suggested. It should also be made from a new material which should provide better image quality and this screen should consume less. Finally, Sam Mobile confirms information that we had already mentioned such as the removal of the physical Home button and the declination of the smartphone in two sizes: 5.7 and 6.2 inches.

The Galaxy S8 is due to be presented next February at the Mobile World Congress. We’ll have to wait until then for confirmation of all these rumors.