Like an incentive, with new rituals and without overflowing celebrations, the ball rolled again

▲ Most footballers respected the new rules in the face of health crises, but the Hertha Berlin players, top right, won the euphoria in their triumph and came to embrace in celebration.

Sunday, May 17, 2020

In a strange and unimaginable way, the world was able to see two teams on a court again playing a ball. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, soccer returned in the only way that seemed possible, without those overflowing rituals to celebrate the victory or euphoric people in the stands. After a couple of months of drought and with the main tournaments still stopped, the German Bundesliga mitigated those eagerness to see live competitions, although it offered a collection of melancholic postcards.

Some saw this return of German soccer as an incentive to the world’s moral decline due to the Covid-19, as the opinion of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin; The critics, on the other hand, warn against what they consider a risky response to the economic interests that shake the finances of soccer. The truth was that in this decision to return to competition, the country’s highest political authority, Chancellor Angela Merkel, intervened.

Matches in Augsburg, Düsseldorf, Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Dortmund attracted the gazes of football thirsty fans, betting fans and decision makers from other leagues. From the first whistle the anomaly was perceived. The overwhelming silence of the empty stadiums and the voices of the players, more noticeable than ever, and the blows to the ball.

The players felt strange in the midst of those conditions, as they later admitted. And the reactions on social networks left evidence with that corrosive humor of the time. The Schalke 04 goalkeeper picked up the ball and kissed it as if making it clear that he missed it; On Twitter they already commented that he should touch the ball, but not kiss it, for hygiene.

In the five games this Saturday, the new health discipline prevailed, with players who respected the new indications on the court, as did the members of Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed Schalke 04 4-0, but there were also those who forgot about distance. social and they hugged and there was even a kiss that caused surprise in the duel where Hertha Berlin beat Hoffenheim 3-0.

The strangest, and melancholic, thing was that: seeing the teams celebrate the goals. Without screaming or tumult, without those mountains of meat that they usually do on the grass. The scorer celebrated as for an invisible audience, while his teammates approached at a safe distance, as if in fear, to congratulate the author of the goal. A clash of booties, a touch of the elbows, or the simulation of a hug from a distance. A celebration ritual that looked more like a drowned sneeze.

Not so the Belgian defender of Hertha Berlin, Dedryck Boyata, who even kissed his partner Marko Grujic on the cheek to celebrate the first goal of the match. The German Soccer League had to clarify that there will be no sanction for the player, since the ways in which the goals are celebrated are not part of the medical-organizational protocol designed to allow the resumption of the German championship.

For the celebrations, only advice has been given and therefore there can be no sanctions, said a DFL spokesman at the end of the first five games of matchday 26 of the championship.

It was all a sign of new times. Schalke players, for example, entered the Signal Iduna Park wearing masks, while at the Yellow Wall, the famous rostrum of the old Westfalenstadion, no one breathed a single sigh of solidarity in those ghostly stands. The substitute benches even seemed oblivious to the players occupying a seat to leave the next two away with the closest teammate.

There was also no opening ceremony or group tickets or greetings between opponents. The alleged asepsis made this sport a spectacle of solitary beings. Although during the matches that protection could not be kept, because in each dispute of the ball, in each corner, the soccer players got too close, as this sport demands.

In Leipzig, which hosted Freiburg and tied 1-1 final, some players even kept the masks on during the warm-up.

Outside the stadiums there was a police presence to prevent possible gatherings of fans eager to see their teams again.

The coach of the Dortmund team, Lucien Favre, admitted after scoring against Schalke that it was “very rare” to play with so much silence.

We miss our audience very much, he acknowledged; “There was no noise. You shoot at goal, make a pass, marks, and nothing happens. It’s very, very rare. “

While Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Uwe Rösler expressed his impressions.

The day was a little weird. I am emotional, I like to hug a player. It’s something he couldn’t do at all today, Rösler explained after his team’s 0-0 draw against bottom team Paderborn.

