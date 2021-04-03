Like an angel! Natti Natasha shows her pregnancy belly | Instagram

The beautiful singer Dominican Natti Natasha looked stunning yesterday and showed the size of her beautiful belly, as the date of finally giving birth and meeting the lucky little one who will undoubtedly be very loved is getting closer and closer.

No doubt Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, artistically known as Natti Natasha can no longer hide the emotion that her pregnancy gives her and yesterday she looked more beautiful than ever with her belly held high.

The interpreter of The Best Version of Me continues to be the sensation of the music industry, since every day her pregnancy is showing more and more.

And it is not for less, since the son who is on his way will find himself blessed with the profession of his two talented parents.

Likewise, the child is expected to be born in what would basically be a golden cradle, since fortune is hers from the first month of gestation.

However, Natti Natasha is also being more spoiled than ever, because being one of the urban artists who has caused the most stir on the networks for her pregnancy, it is obvious that everyone wants a little of her attention and time.

Nevertheless, Raphy Pina, her fiancé and the father of the baby who is on the way, has not stopped taking great care of the Dominican woman’s health, since the main thing is that she takes care of herself.

Leaving this aside, Natasha has also had the opportunity to show herself on the networks with very good spirits and, in addition, she has also shared with her admirers the physical activities she has been doing, as it is well known that she is not to remain still. .

Recently Natti has returned to make a stir out of her beauty, since, in a photographic session, she looked more beautiful than ever and the fans have been impressed with the volume of her belly, which is now impossible to hide or disguise the advanced months of pregnancy that the celebrity has now, so clearly the reactions did not wait.

Thank you God, I never lost FAITH Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Happy Friday, in commemoration of who has us with Life, “Natti wrote in the publication.

It is worth mentioning that of the session, only a single photograph has been shared, however, the snapshot alone has generated more than a million and a half likes and the comment box is full of messages full of love.

Likewise, it is understandable that these are the reactions of her fans, because Natti Natasha has looked simply beautiful, dressed in white and on high heels.

As you may recall, the artist she underwent various hormonal treatments, however they didn’t work, so the doctors told her there wasn’t much else to do.

After overcoming sadness, the singer immersed herself in her work and on the least expected day, without much planning, she became pregnant

It was last February that the vocalist Dominican joyfully announced during the Lo Nuestro Awards that she was expecting her first child with Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina, with whom she is currently engaged.

The artist, in turn, shared other photographs and videos in which she is seen extremely happy, dancing with her fiancé, Raphy Pina.

Spread love. Living happily, “wrote the singer, who is already eight months pregnant.

And although the celebrity Dominican confessed that she tires faster than usual, the urban vocalist showed that she has not lost the energy to dance and enjoy.