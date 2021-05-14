Like an Amazon, Mia Khalifa surprises in a video body | Instagram

She did it again! Once again the beautiful Mia Khalifa caught her followers with her beauty, showing off like a real Amazon in a fitted bodysuit. The former actress was more than spectacular to be part of a music video.

The lebanese personality She made use of her enormous beauty and wore a fitted bodysuit printed in sober colors such as black and white that marked her curves to perfection for the enjoyment of her followers. The web cam model She complemented her fun and attractive outfit with high boots, stockings that allowed her full legs to be seen, and a high ponytail.

Mia Khalifa looked elegant, quite stylized and beautiful and could not contain the emotion caused by being part of the music video, so she showed Internet users on social networks various images of the video and behind the scenes.

This beautiful woman has been in the headlines after the enormous transformation of her anatomy, currently Khalifa looks much thinner than when her videos gave her enormous world fame.

Some assured that this beautiful woman could find herself in health problems, being so sudden without a change of image and her followers showed concern. Mia khalifa She was quite annoyed by the way things were taken and assured that she was healthier than ever and that her change had been part of her hard training and healthy eating.