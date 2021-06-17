Like a young girl! Andrea Legarreta looks in a mini at 49

As a young lady! Andrea Legarreta looks like a mini at 49 | Instagram

He does not ask anything of the 20 !. The beautiful Andrea Legarreta Martinez She dazzled everyone with her beauty when she appeared on the Hoy Program with a tremendous mini at 49 years old. The beautiful TV host is more than proud to be close to 50 years old and to look and feel the way she is today.

The wife of Erik rubin She looked more than stunning for her participation in Hoy, for which she chose as an outfit a more than flirtatious black lace dress. Andrea Legarreta looked elegant and very beautiful in said outfit, which she complemented with beautiful light-colored sneakers to contrast.

Andrea Legarreta Not only did she dazzle with her outfit that delimited her beautiful silhouette and highlighted her shapely legs, but also by posing like a professional highlighting the latter leaning against a wall.

It may interest you: Red mini swimsuit !, Thalía boasts a waist and more, at 49

The actress also put a slight smile on her lips and looked at the ground while the mischievous lens captured her beauty in all its splendor at almost 50 years of age. Her age is something that the beautiful television presenter has highlighted a lot in her latest photographs, showing that she is just a number and that she is more than proud of what she has experienced.

It may interest you: Galilea out of Today? They respond if Anette Michel stays

The photograph that captured all of Andy’s beauty was shared on his official Instagram account 23 hours ago and exceeded 300 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Famous and not famous did not take long to fill the host of the Hoy Program with praise.

It may interest you: After shock, Emir Pabón’s wife returns to intensive care

Just a day before, the beautiful Andrea Legarreta also surprised Internet users with just one photograph. Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother boasted her elasticity and the results of her Pilates discipline.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the popular image, the beautiful driver in fitted sportswear was observed, but it was not her spectacular form that was the protagonist of the photo, but the suspended split that the star made for the image and that makes the enormous strength of their limbs.