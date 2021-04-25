Like a work of art, Apolonia Lapiedra shares great creation | INSTAGRAM

Something very common that happens between content creators, is the power to appreciate when one of his colleagues does a very good quality work, on this occasion the beautiful Spanish actress Apolonia Lapiedra recognized the work of a young creator who used his photo to make a “Mash Up”.

That’s right, it is a photograph in which an old work of art was combined with a current one which is a snapshot of Apollonia and that it was recently placed on his official Instagram profile so we could practically say that it is a very current and creative work.

It is about and has so many followers of Instagram using some photographs of celebrities and pop culture to make some amazing mixes so the young Spanish woman had to share her creation in her stories from Instagram.

Thanks to this we were able to appreciate once again the beauty of the actress but now combined with the beauty standards used hundreds of years ago so it could be a contemporary work of art very well done and liked by Internet users.

The Spanish actress loved the result and also shared some other stories where monster Videos of her daily activities showing her charms, her beauty and of course also sharing her cute personality.

