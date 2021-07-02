Like a tigress! Ana Cheri captivates in a micro swimsuit | Instagram

Something that we certainly cannot deny is that the beauty of model Ana Cheri cannot be easily overcome, especially when she makes these types of posts on Instagram using swimsuit.

Among the content that this American beauty and social media celebrity has, we find thousands of photos and videos wearing micro swimsuits that would make anyone sigh.

Ana Cheri long ago published two photos, in it she used two pieces of the smallest with an animal print pattern, the model shows her huge charms while putting his arms together.

Hello Chola, have a good Tuesday friends, “wrote Ana Cheri.

The flirtatious model, businesswoman and fitness coach was wearing a hat so she mentioned that it was of the “chola” style because it was usual for this type of people to wear it.

Apparently this outgoing publication was shared from Cabo San Lucas in Baja California, Mexico, one of the most striking places in the beautiful country for its beaches and nature.

The photos were shared on February 18, 2020 when we were not yet into a pandemic, so far it has 213,199 red hearts in the photos and 1,452 comments.