The trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ is for many the best that has been done in the genre of superheroes, this largely due to the new perspective given by its director Christopher Nolan, but another of the important factors was the dedication of its protagonist, who did an exceptional job in addition to making a large number of sacrifices to bring Batman to life, including Christian bale He risked his life in ‘The Dark Knight’ on a couple of occasions.

Christian bale He is an actor who is known for making radical changes in his appearance to play certain roles, such is the case of his leading role in the film. ‘The Machinist’ where he had to lose weight significantly, weighing just over 50 kilos, even putting his health at risk.

In the case of this trilogy it was not the exception, since Christian Bale risked his life in ‘The Dark Knight’ on a couple of occasions, since many of the scenes decided not to use action doubles. One of these scenes was in ‘Batman Begins’ where I trained with Ra’s al Ghul, interpreted by Liam Neeson, In a frozen river, according to his words, this scene had to be recorded in a very short period of time, because at each step they took they heard how the ice broke, even the day after they went to the location it could not be recorded, since the ice had completely melted.

The second time Bale put his life at risk was in ‘The Dark Knight’, this when standing on the edge of the tower Sears from Chicago, since this building was used in the scene where Batman searches for Lau in Hong Kong, but Christian Bale refused to use a double and it was he himself who stood in one of the tallest buildings in the US with 150 floors, Although he had the necessary security measures, but Bale had no experience as a double and an error could have changed the story.

As we see, not only Christopher Nolan He was entirely committed to the trilogy, also the actor and he did not worry about putting himself at risk for the sake of production and boy, was the risk worth it, since these films have remained in the memory of the character’s fans and can hardly be surpassed .