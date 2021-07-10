Like a guitar !, Kim Kardashian boasts a figure with very little | Instagram

Guitar body woman! That is a compliment to women and a description that goes perfectly with the beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian, who decided to show off her silhouette with a tiny swimsuit in the purest style of her sister Kendall Jenner.

Kendall, who is a true professional model, shocked the world a few months ago by taking a photo shoot individually and with her famous sisters in a tiny red swimsuit; however, it is now Kim kardashian west who decides to wear this outfit in purple and shows that “more is better”.

Social networks made his famous sister a trend, many claiming they want to have a figure like Jenner’s, while others said she is too thin; Well now for these people Kim Kardashian arrives to show that “with more”, the outfit looks more than spectacular.

Kanye West’s ex was apparently enjoying a day at the pool when she decided to take these photos that look casual and with quite relaxed poses, something that followers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star greatly appreciate.

Kim Kardashian took the garden as the background of her images, which was in the background before her beauty, because although she did not look glamorous, since she was not made up and combed to perfection, her statuesque figure left everyone surprised.

The photographs of the businesswoman were shared on her official Instagram account 8 hours ago and have exceeded 4 million reactions on the famous social network. The comments talking about how beautiful she is did not wait.

With these images, Kim Kardashian said good morning to her followers from Palm Springs, where it is more than evident that she is having more than good time, netizens hope to see even more of her day.