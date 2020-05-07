Yakuza: Like a Dragon will come out with Xbox Series X, also accompanying its launch on Xbox One and Windows 10. This installment will be the eighth numbered (if we count 0 as such) and will change its character and main plot for the first time, leading us to control Ichiban Kasuga. After arriving in Japan this 2020 on PlayStation 4 still did not have a confirmed departure date on the other side of the world, it seems that at least Xbox will arrive when the Xbox Series X launches.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is, at heart, a story of losers who fight for what they believe in, even when faced with impossible odds. You will put yourself in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, a thug from a low-ranking yakuza family, betrayed, alone, and left on the verge of death by the man he trusted the most.

Located in present-day Yokohama, Japan, you’ll fight to ascend from the bottom in dynamic RPG combat as you gather a group of misfits from the suburbs of society, each with their own story and motivations. Level up in 19 different “jobs”, away from traditional RPGs: Ichiban is not a warrior or a wizard, but he can be a bodyguard, a musician, or even a chef. Each job has a unique strength and ability. You can mix and match them to find the right settings for each encounter.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has much more than action and drama: Yokohama truly comes alive as you explore and discover an seemingly endless supply of hilarious mini-games and subtasks scattered throughout the city. Take a break from breaking heads with a few songs in the karaoke room or visit one of the Sega Arcades around town; There is always something new to discover.

In the coming months, more news about this title will be revealed, as well as its arrival date on other platforms such as Steam, where it was recently leaked, and PlayStation 4.