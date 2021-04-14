Like a bond girl, Salma Hayek leaves a lot in the open

Which bond girl, Salma Hayek leaves a lot to the open Instagram

Beautiful, talented and with many curves! That is Salma Hayek, who decided to delight her followers on Twitter with a couple of photographs in which she left a lot uncovered. Which Bond girl, the Mexican posed in an exquisite swimsuit and took her best poses.

Apparently the pair of images date from some years back; However, Salma Hayek Jimenez she still looks really beautiful and with a championship silhouette.

In the photos shared on her Twitter, the protagonist of Frida She posed for the camera with total seriousness and professionalism lying down and sitting down, wearing a beautiful brown two-piece swimsuit that between her curves looks really small, because her beauty and skin are immediately apparent and they became the protagonists of the image.

It may interest you: In photo, Elsa Jean captivates in bodysuit and looks like a kitten!

The beauty Mexican actress He complemented his outfit with a fresh style, his hair short, dark, very straight and with a match in the middle, which highlights his youth even more.

The Hollywood star shared the post highlighting it as a memento from when she posed for @hm. Salma Hayek shows with these images that she is also really talented in her role as a model.

It may interest you: Nothing covers her, Demi Rose looks lying down before treatment

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL SALMA HERE

The also producer of Netflix’s Monarca does not stop showing how proud she is of herself, her roots and her age; That is why at his more than 50 years he continues to share very natural photographs, without makeup, in swimsuits or with very little clothes without any penalty.

Valentina Paloma’s mother has shared her beauty secret not long ago, as she assures that washing her face in rose water is what keeps it firm and youthful. Salma Hayek he has proclaimed himself against treatments such as botox, which he claims is the worst beauty secret they have shared with him and fortunately, he did not take.

It may interest you: With only gloves, Demi Rose is shown as a coldsplay girl

Many hoped to see this talented Mexican again at the helm of Monarch in its third season; However, there is bad news for its followers and Netflix has suspended this season.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The famous series will remain as an unfinished story, everything seems to indicate and even the actors themselves have said goodbye to their characters on social networks, while the users of the platform want to finish seeing what would happen in the story.