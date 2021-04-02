Like a Barbie! Kim Kardashian wears a pink swimsuit | AFP

The socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian surprised millions again thanks to the content she usually shares on Instagram through her official account, in it she published photos and a video showing her exquisite figure while wearing a pink swimsuit very much in the style of Barbie.

This tiny pink swimsuit He again achieved the attention of his followers who are usually ready to delight their pupils with each of the daring posts made by the model and social media celebrity, especially on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner’s older sister is fortunate to be a celebrity thanks to the controversies, the same with which she continues to live to this day and it seems that they will continue with her in a long time is a kind of balance between her success and the fame.

Read also: Beautiful Nymph! Ana Cheri appears between flowers and diamonds

However, it should be noted that Kim kardashian Above all, he has managed to become a star in large part because of his perfect way of doing business, he is also a great influencer for that reason when he publishes something new, he immediately becomes a trend.

Especially at the time of dressing, her outfits manage to become a trend and the socialite has very good taste for fashion, before becoming famous she was an image consultant for Paris Hilton, in addition to the fact that her sisters have affirmed that the Kardashian Jenner clan it is she who has the best closet.

This also applies to his swimsuit models like the one he wore 30 weeks ago, to be a little more exact on August 31, 2020.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian’s micro swimsuit! so it shows off its charms

There were three photographs and a short video that Kourtney Kadashian’s younger sister shared, while wearing this hot pink swimsuit that revealed her enormous charms, the beautiful businesswoman enjoyed the first photo of the pool, near the steps to get out of it.

Semi reclining with her legs a little gathered so that her curves They looked even more, the model looked to the right very concentrated while taking the snapshot, in the background of the image you can see a beautiful sunset on the beach.

Also read: In tight red, Kylie Jenner flirts for the camera in jeans

In the second image we already see Stormi’s aunt from the beach walking towards where the camera was, with her cell phone in her hand and again with her concentrated gaze, but now in the camera lens she was heading showing off her hair tied up with two kinds of braids and their exquisite curves with some waves behind their voluptuous charms.

Always acting with a bit of humor Kim Kardashian appears in the third image a little closer waving and with her tongue sticking out, standing this close you can see a little more her beautiful makeup which looks very natural, with a little color in his eyes and it was perfect.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS AND THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

In his short video he appears again inside the pool although he is already inside it, although only his legs are the ones that got wet, thanks to the angle at which the video the sea and the pool seem to be one, the striking thing is that there is a little swell so it gives an impressive view to the video that is constantly repeated.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

“Happy place” was the description that he decided to use for this publication, without adding more is all he needed to relax a little at that time, today his publication has more than five million like’s and will surely continue to have more.