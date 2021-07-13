Like a Barbie! Elsa Jean answers questions from her fans | Instagram

The actress and model Elsa Jean decided to answer some questions from her fans who excitedly began to ask her several questions, she seemed to be dressed as a pretty Barbie.

This beautiful adult film celebrity constantly does these kinds of dynamics on her Instagram.

Using a flirtatious outfit In a pink color consisting of a short skirt with a line and a pink bag, as well as a white sleeveless top accompanied by a cute pink bag, she decided to invite her fans to ask her questions.

Also read: In transparencies Anastasia Kvitko wears a swimsuit!

Elsa jean He was in his closet taking a photo in front of the mirror when he invited his fans to ask him some questions.

One of them was about what she would like to do during the next decade to which she replied that she was doing the same thing to date.

He admitted that he also liked cooking a lot, for a recipe he recently shared for a hamburger with a sauce that I make with chicken Elsa dream He said he likes it a lot but there are also things that don’t suit him.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Perhaps one of the responses that several were not expected was about his celebrity crush, she replied that it was the American actor Bradley Whitford who is an Emmy Award winner.