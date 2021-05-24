Like a Barbie! Daniella Chávez wears pink charms | Instagram

Surely on more than one occasion you have imagined the beautiful model and playmate Daniella Chávez like a doll and what better comparison than to do it with Barbie.

Especially thanks to her most recent Instagram post where she is shown with a flirty pink suit, with which on several occasions we immediately associate the famous doll.

In addition to being a recognized model who has had the opportunity to stand out in the magazine Play boy, Daniella Chávez became a social media celebrity and influencer in her native Chile.

From the moment he decided to open his Instagram account, he has given us entertaining content, above all he has managed to overcome his own photographs and videos, giving us impressive shots that manage to captivate more than one.

This was the case of his most recent publication on Instagram, the beautiful blonde model with striking green eyes, was shown with a flirty outfit that caught the attention of her millions of followers and caused more than deep sighs among her fans.

Posing with a miniskirt and a top that despite being long sleeves, thanks to the type of neck she has, showed her charms, especially by the way she appears posing, as she is putting her arms together, causing her enormous charms to stand out even more .

The surprise of his followers to see the last Photo Of the three she shared is that it was not two pieces, but only one, it is a dress that joins at the back, but shows her abdomen in front.

An aroma that you like, but that is not perfume, to me the coffee “, wrote Daniella.

The small photographic session was taken in Miami, Florida, United States, she surely traveled to that state for some work, although it would not be a surprise if she was also living in that country, as several celebrities have done and that like her they are foreigners as such is the case of Anastasia Kvitko and Demi Rose.

Something that characterizes Daniella Chavez is that when he gets to share more than one photo or video in a single publication, his poses usually vary a lot, as well as the photographer who captures the images and who on several occasions is precisely his partner.

Looking like a collectible doll, the beautiful influencer poses flirtatiously for her fans, shows her charms and shapely legs throughout this publication, which was shared 17 hours ago and already has more than one hundred thousand red hearts in addition to 1579 comments.

A technique that you will surely like to copy from the beautiful model, in the case that you are a woman, is that to lengthen your legs you can use transparent shoes as Daniella is doing or failing that, you could also use something in nude or beige, but clarifying that the tone should be close to your own skin tone.

It is likely that when seeing his photographs, several Internet users believe that Chávez has made some aesthetic changes and modifications, however the reality is that if he has a beautiful figure and voluptuous curves he has managed to highlight them thanks to constant exercise, on several occasions he has shown us a bit of your daily routine.

The model and playmate also have the habit of sharing motivational phrases not only for her but also to influence her fans so that, like her, they also exercise and motivate themselves day by day, this is a very good source of inspiration.