Like a Barbie! Anastasia Kvitko in a colorful swimsuit

Like a Barbie! Anastasia Kvitko in colorful swimsuit | Instagram

With two pieces the russian model Anastasia Kvitko surprised her followers with this new photograph looking like a flirt Barbie .

The name of Anastasia kvitko nowadays it is synonymous with beauty and above all with enormous charms, for which today it is known as ” The Russian Kim Kardashian “He has undoubtedly earned this nickname.

Thus, he has also become a celebrity on social networks, in addition to his fans thanking him for the fact that he constantly pampers them with his content, which is sometimes a bit risque.

Read also: Playing tennis, Jem Wolfie shows off his great charms

Through his Instagram stories he shared this new Photo in which she looks like a voluptuous Barbie.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The perfect figure of Anastasiya Kvitko As you can find her on her social networks, she could turn her into a living doll, especially when wearing this striking and tiny two-piece swimsuit on her curvy body.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Two striking colors are the ones that Kvitko is wearing in her outfit, above she wears two tiny strips in blue and below a quite striking pink, evidently what is most captivating are her enormous upper charms as well as her tiny waist.