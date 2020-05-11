Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. 3

New York. On their return route to activity, American sports leagues prepare for a future of closed-to-the-public courts or unoccupied stadiums, scenarios that analysts say are likely to carry a heavy financial burden and could lead to profound changes.

Although plans to resume the action have not yet been finalized, competitions such as the NBA, Major League Baseball or the Ice Hockey League (NHL) are studying proposals that include holding games in empty stadiums or with large areas without spectators.

According to 2018 figures, the soccer league (MLS) derives only 11 percent of its revenue from television contracts, with the rest coming mainly from stadiums in the form of tickets, concessions and advertising; so they will definitely be in big trouble, explained Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Futuristic stadiums

In parallel, specialized companies are already working to create solutions that mask empty-seating sectors with high-tech, futuristic stadiums and audiences that tune into the game electronically through screens.

While the short term points to stadiums without spectators, leagues and tournaments also have their sights set on a future in which fans are allowed to return to stadiums respecting the rules of physical distance, temperature measurements at the entrances to the stadiums. courts, in the same way that security controls became the norm after the 9/11 attacks.

Once inside, the spacing rules will mean that two out of three seats could be empty, predicted Mark Williams of the HKS architecture firm.

An even more fundamental problem may be persuading fans, many of whom fear becoming infected, to consider returning to the stadiums.

That reluctance may be exacerbated by a lower spending capacity of supporters affected by the economic crisis.

Fans can only feel fully confident about returning to the stadiums when a coronavirus vaccine is available.

We recommend people: Let’s plan for the worst, but let’s make sure we don’t overreact, said Ryan Sickman of the Gensler architectural firm.

.