Liguilla Liga MX: This is how the semifinal crosses remained

With the elimination of Club América and Rayados de Monterrey, the semifinal crosses of Liga MX were defined.

Four teams will fight for the league title. Cruz Azul, Puebla, Santos and Pachuca are the semifinalists of the tournament and will seek to advance to the final.

The games will be played this week and the final series will be defined over the weekend to meet the 2021 Guardian Champion.

This is how the semifinal crosses were:

(1) Cruz Azul vs Pachuca (7)

(2) Puebla vs Santos (6)

