Liguilla Liga MX: The favorite teams to go to the Semifinals in the Clausura 2021

Despite the fact that the four teams classified in the first places of the standings lost their first leg matches in the Quarter finals, one of them is still the favorite to qualify for the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, Being the Club América, Rayados de Monterrey and Puebla the two ‘condemned’ to elimination, leaving Blue Cross with the highest chance of getting the title.

According to the site specialized in probability predictions and statistics fivethirtyeight, Cruz Azul, Santos, Atlas and Pachuca They will be the semifinalists of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas mourning the death of a legend of the Flock

After the Ida games are held, Pachuca is the one who has the highest percentage of going to the semis, leaving a percentage of 78% over the 22% that America maintains.

Cruz Azul, with 71% is the second team with the highest probability of getting into the Semis, leaving the Diablos at 29%, who have an advantage on aggregate.

With 55%, Atlas exceeds the 45% registered by Puebla, who will close home and have to overcome the 1-0.

Santos Laguna has the closest percentage match of the four keys, with 54% over 46% of the Rayados de Monterrey. The Warriors lead the series 2-1 and close on the visit.

In addition to these odds, the favorite team to win is Cruz Azul, with a solid 23%, well above the 16% of Rayados and Pachuca.

America, even before starting the Liguilla, was the top favorite for the title in this same study, but with the 3-1 defeat to the Tuzos in the First Leg, they now only have an 8% probability, the sixth team on the list of the candidates to champion, only above Puebla and Toluca.

According to the predictions of the site, the Semifinals would be as follows.

(1) Cruz Azul vs Pachuca (7) (5) Santos vs Atlas (6)

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal reiterates his desire to be a reinforcement of the Águila

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content