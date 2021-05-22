Liguilla Liga MX: Study reveals the finalists and the Clausura 2021 champion

With the Ida matches of the Semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 League MX already played, the site specialized in predictions by probability and statistics, fivethirtyeight.com, published its update of the Mexican championship, revealing the favorite teams to play the final of the tournament next week, as well as placing its candidate to lift the champion title.

With the 3-0 endorsed to The Strip of Puebla, the Santos Laguna is clearly marked as a finalist in the Closing 2021, with a 97% chance of playing for the title next week, leaving just 3% for the Puebla Strip, who has to sign a miracle this coming Sunday to overcome the global scoreboard.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Herrera launches a letter to the Eagles and Rayados

In the other series, much more closed by the 0-0 that they maintain in the aggregate, Cruz Azul continues to be the favorite to access the final, because with 55% it exceeds 45% of the Tuzos del Pachuca.

According to this study, the Final of the Clausura 2021 will be between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, marking the Warriors of the Region with more chances to win, since they have a 48% probability, while the celestial ones stayed with 30% .

Pachuca maintains a 22% chance and La Franja del Puebla only has 1%.

In the entire first semester of 2021, this is the first time that Santos appears as a candidate for the title, because until before this update, the site of honor had been rotating between Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Club América.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera would have ‘reinforcement’ from Rayados

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content