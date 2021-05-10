Liguilla Liga MX: Quarterfinals of Clausura 2021 could change the date

The crosses of the Quarter finals of the Liguilla of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League They are already defined and ready to start this next Wednesday and Thursday, waiting for the league itself to confirm the dates and times of the Ida matches, in addition to the Vuelta matches that would be played on Saturday and Sunday as they are originally marked in the calendar.

However, and according to the TV Azteca journalist, David Medrano Félix, the MX League would be contemplating postponing the first leg matches of the Quarter-Finals due to the ‘clash’ or splicing of matches that would occur with the completion of the MX Expansion League Final between the Atlético Morelia and Tepatitlán FC.

According to the source, Liga MX is contemplating giving a prime time to the silver division matches, so they could look for one of the four series of the Quarter-Finals to be played Tuesday and Friday, so that the Final of the Expansion League is played on Saturday or Sunday night and thus they do not overlap.

POSSIBILITY

Trying to give the Expansión final a prime time, Liga MX is studying the possibility that a series of Quarter-Finals will be played on Tuesday and Friday and in this way that the Expansión final can be played on Saturday or Sunday night. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 9, 2021

With the crossings already defined, the Liga MX will announce this Monday the dates and times of the Quarterfinal matches, remembering that the first four classifieds will choose the day and time of the options that are already available in the original calendar .

The Canaries of Atlético Morelia and Tepatitlán FC will play for the Clausura 2021 title, with the Ida game at Gregorio ‘Tepa’ Gómez and the Vuelta at the Morelos Stadium.

The winner of the Clausura 2021 will play against Tampico-Madero, in the final of ‘promotion’ in Liga de Expansión MX.

