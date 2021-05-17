Liguilla Liga MX: Predictions of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021

The Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 they are history and with America, Rayados, Toluca and Atlas eliminated, now there are only Santos, Puebla Pachuca and Cruz Azul as contenders to lift the title of champion on May 30 in the grand final of the contest.

The Semifinals have already been tied and in the first key the Cruz Azul Machine will be facing against Tuzos del Pachuca, a rivalry with derby overtones due to the origin of the celestial ones.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari’s message after the elimination vs Pachuca

Tuzos and Cruz Azul have a long history in short tournaments, which favors the citizens of the capital with a difference of 6 victories, in addition to the fact that they have not lost in the last three games, scoring 5 goals and receiving only one, managing to incline the trend in the last 10 games, where the Celestial has 6 wins, a draw and only 3 losses.

History of Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: 25 victories for Cruz Azul 13 draws 19 victories for Pachuca Tendency of the last 10 matches between them: 6 victories for Cruz Azul 1 tie 4 victories for Pachuca Tendency of the last 5 games in the Clausura 2021 Pachuca: VVVVD Cruz Azul: EVEDV Forecast: Cruz Azul wins

The second key of the Semifinals is that of Puebla vs Santos, the most ‘inclined’ of them, since the Lagunero team has a wide dominance over the camoteros, who have only won 8 games in the history of short tournaments against the Warriors.

Santos has 21 victories against Puebla and 20 draws, a result that has been the most positive that La Franja has been able to wrest from Torreón in the last 10 matches, where they have added 5 tied and the same setbacks.

The poblanos have not beat Santos Laguna since the 2013 Closing Tournament, 8 years ago.

History Puebla vs Santos: 21 victories for Santos 20 draws 8 victories for Puebla Trend in the last 10 matches between them: 5 Victories for Santos 5 Draws Trend in the last 5 games in the Clausura 2021 Puebla: VEEDV Santos: DEVVE Prediction: Santos Laguna wins

Also read: Liga MX or MLS: Alexis Sánchez would leave Inter Milan this summer

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content