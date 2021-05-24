Liguilla Liga MX: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Santos Laguna Warriors will close the Closing 2021 how they started it, facing each other after 16 days and a difficult bustle in the League MX League, because both teams suffered their own to reach the grand final that will be played next Thursday and Sunday at the TSM and the Azteca Stadium.

Laguneros and celestial they will reissue the final of the Clausura 2018, the only precedent that these teams have in defining matches for a Liga MX title, which the Laguneros won with a 3-2 aggregate.

Cruz Azul seems to arrive as a favorite against the Warriors of Santos Laguna, but the closing of the tournament that the albiverde team has had and a couple of staggering from La Maquina put the label of ‘reserved forecasts’ to this series, which promises to be a one of the most closed in recent years.

Following the exercise carried out in the forecasts of the previous stages of the Liguilla, in Soy Futbol we collate the history of direct confrontations in short tournaments, the trend of the last ten games with each other, in addition to the streak that they are signing in their most recent eight duels in Liga MX to determine a favorite in this final series.

The numbers are extremely even, leaning a bit to the side of Santos Laguna, this due to the streak they have signed in this tournament closing, because in their history of pairings only one win makes the difference in favor of Cruz Azul.

History of Cruz Azul vs Santos in short tournaments:

At Santos’ house

15 Wins for Santos 7 Draws 6 Wins for Cruz Azul 51 Goals for Santos (+13) 28 Goals for Cruz Azul (-13)

At Cruz Azul’s house

16 Victories for Cruz Azul 5 Draws 6 Victories for Santos 44 Goals for Cruz Azul (+23) 21 Goals for Santos (-23) TREND LAST 10 MATCHES Santos 4 Victories Draws 2 Cruz Azul 4 Victories TREND LAST GAMES AT CLOSING Cruz Azul: EVEDVEV 10 Goals for and 7 against Santos Laguna: DEVVEVD 14 Goals for and 5 against. Prediction of the final Cruz Azul vs Santos: Cruz Azul wins by difference of 1 goal.

