Liguilla del Guardianes 2021 marked a unique milestone in the first leg matches

With the defeat of Club América against Tuzos del Pachuca and Rayados at the hands of Santos Laguna, the Quarter finals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX marked a unique milestone in the history of the Mexican Soccer League.

The 4 teams from the lower part of the Liguilla took advantage in the first leg, being the first time it has happened in the MX League.

The top 4 of the General Table, who qualified directly, fell in their first leg matches and must now come back this weekend if they want to advance to the semifinals.

It had happened, on different occasions, that 3 of the 4 locals in the first leg took the advantage, however, never, since the creation of the Liguillas, had the 4 best positioned players come to the second leg with a disadvantage.

Cruz Azul and Rayados fell 2-1 to Toluca and Santos while Puebla lost by the minimum and the Águilas, one of the favorites for the title, has the most difficult scenario, as they fell 3-1.

