Ligue: Are you leaving PSG? Keylor Navas reveals the future of his career

The Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas stated that he is “very happy” in the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for the treatment he receives and the relationship with the rest of the players, coaches and managers, and that he will stay as long as the club wants.

“I want to continue playing for a long time at PSG because I feel good physically and mentally,” he highlighted in an interview with France Football magazine, and commented on some of the most outstanding episodes of the year and a half that he has been with the French capital team, and in particular the penalty that stopped Messi in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Barcelona on March 10.

“It was a very important moment because we were reaching the end of the first half and we had to try to prevent them from scoring to prevent them from believing in the possibility of qualifying,” he said.

The goalkeeper, who in France was then considered the great savior of PSG in that match, acknowledged that “stopping a penalty from a player like that is the best.”

Asked if he had prepared, his answer is full of irony: “If you know how to explain Lionel Messi game to me and you have the solution to stop it, send it to me by mail and I will transmit it to everyone. Take the penalties from the right, for the left, in the center. So I let myself be guided by what I was feeling at that moment and it worked. “

Regarding his departure from Real Madrid in September 2019, Navas said it was “a difficult period” and that “there are times when you have to choose.”