Ligue 1: PSG’s accounts to retain Mbapp and round out his great team

Paris Saint-Germain have changed their strategy for the tenth round of the Champions League fortressLeague. The coronavirus and the Financial Fair Play have limited the armament of millions of euros that the Parisian team chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Qatar Sports Investments had spent in previous seasons.

Between 2011 and 2020, PSG left 1,250 ‘kilos’ in signings, but the last two campaigns have lowered their investment: last year they invested 62.5 in buying the loaners Icardi (50) and Sergio Rico (six) and in taking over Rafinha (1.5), in addition to obtaining a loan from Danilo (four), Florenzi (one) and Moise Kean. And this summer, they have ‘only’ paid 60 million to Inter for Achraf and 16 for staying in property with the Portuguese. The rest, premiums from transfers on the sidelines, have arrived free, with no transfer cost.

“Leaving the comfort zone is always good for everyone. The priority was to come to a big team. I like challenges and I want to keep winning”, confessed Sergio Ramos after becoming official his signing for PSG, who signed him until 2023. The Spanish central defender arrived after not renewing his contract with Real Madrid. The same plan that Wijnaldum followed with Liverpool and Donnarumma with Milan to disembark in the Park of the Princes. Three incorporations with high salaries that, together with the purchases of Achraf and Danilo, force the restructuring of Mauricio Pochettino’s workforce.

“The new signings have a winning personality. They have achieved many titles, but not at PSG. They will do everything possible to lift them,” said an Argentine coach who is ‘overbooked’ in some positions. Regaining the French title (Lille won the last Ligue 1) and winning the Champions League (in 2019-20, Bayern beat them in the final and last season in the semifinals) is the ambitious project goal where retaining Mbapp is the priority.

After renewals of Keylor Navas (2024), Di Mara (2022), Bernat (2025), Draxler (2024) and Neymar (2025), the Parisians are working to ensure the continuity of a French attacker who has Real Madrid on the horizon when his contract ends in a year. PSG, as reported by MARCA, plans to match his salary to that of ‘Ney’. A turn that would require a huge outlay that, together with the extensions, the already confirmed signings and others in the portfolio such as Pogba’s possible, it pushes the Parisians to give exits so as not to exceed the limits of the ‘Financial Fair Play’.

“Club finances have been affected by the pandemic and that includes us as well. If we have lost around 200 million euros? Yes, it is probably close to that. I don’t think there will be transfers of 100 ‘kilos’ this summer, as nobody can afford to spend that amount of money, not even us, we have very significant losses at PSG. We will have to be more creative, finding solutions that are not too expensive. With a few adjustments, regardless of which leaves, our team can remain competitive“, announced in ‘Le Journal du Dimanche’ the sports director Leonardo in 2020. Then they left Pars Thiago Silva, Cavani, Meunier, Choupo-Moting … And now, the path is similar.

According to ‘L’Equipe’, Parisians plan to release up to nine footballers. In the goalkeeper, with the signing of Donnarumma, the renewal of Keylor Navas and with Sergio Rico on the squad, the departure of Areola, on loan last season at Fulham, seems sung. They value it at 15 ‘kilos’. They have more goalkeepers in their squad like Bulka, Letellier, Innocent … who could also emigrate.

On the right side, Achraf starts as a starter and shares a position with the youth squad Dagba and the versatile Kehrer and Diallo. Neither the German defender nor the Senegalese are specific to that position, but they have served it erratically. Valued at 25 million euros each, they will be able to make cash with them. Another defender, Bakker, has already left for seven ‘kilos’ to Bayer Leverkusen.

In the medullary there is an excess of means. With Verratti, Ander Herrera, Danilo and Wijnaldum as fixed, Paredes, Gueye or Rafinha could be in the market for 20 the Argentine and 15 the Senegalese and the Brazilian, according to ‘L’Equipe’. And in attack, Icardi has the transferable poster for 40 million. Juventus would have considered its purchase … with Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the operation according to the French newspaper, which located Sarabia and Kalimuendo also outside Paris. Its price will be 22 ‘kilos’ and 10, respectively. Outbound movements in search of 180 million that allow rounding up its great equipment and its accounting. “We have invested a lot in this club to win the Champions League and all the trophies at stake,” repeated Al-Khelaifi. And for this, they must find the balance between their finances and the lawn.