Ligue 1: PSG would be close to signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan

The Moroccan footballer Achraf hakimi of Inter de Milan on the A series, would be very close to being a new player for Paris Saint Germain de la League 1 of France, to reinforce his defense in the next season 2020-2021.

According to information from the media “La Gazzetta dello Sports”, the French team would have advanced talks with the Italians to sign the Moroccan, putting 60 million Euros on the table.

African winger Achraf Hakimi had an outstanding performance with the team led by Antonio Conte, managing to lift the institution’s 19th championship and put it back on top after 11 years.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, details remain for Achraf Hakimi to join PSG for 60 million euros, 50% more than what Inter paid Real Madrid for your pass. The Italian club goes through an economic crisis that leads it to part with some players pic.twitter.com/9BTS92Untc – VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 29, 2021

Inter Milan is in a severe economic crisis due to the pandemic, so some of its most important players will have to be sold, with Achraf Hakimi being the first to come out to replace Florenzi’s place at PSG.

Inter have promised Lukaku that the club will NOT be dismantled, he will be the epicenter and the only major sale will be Hakimi’s. [La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/7pzzhukhqF – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) May 30, 2021

