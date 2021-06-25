Ligue 1: PSG makes the “signing” of its new Mbappé official

PSG officially announced the signing of two contract applicants for their youth team Ethan Mbappe and Senny Mayulu, securing them for three more seasons in the lower echelons of the Parisian club.

Mbappé is the brother of the figure of the French first team, Kylian Mbappé, which is 15 years old; like Mayulu; so the Parisians have ensured that their pearls can have continuity in the first team when they reach the age of majority and can sign a professional contract

Ethan Mbappé, brother of Kylian Mbappé, made his debut in the lower categories of Paris Ethan made his debut at the age of 11 in the children’s categories of Paris Sanit-Germain in 2018, in the Mediterranean International Cup, marking one of the nine that endorsed him to the Ys Gem.

Le Paris Saint-Germain is heureux d’annoncer la signature d’un contrat aspirant pour deux de ses jeunes titis parisiens, pour trois saisons.https: //t.co/VrUGPKdfn0 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 25, 2021

“Players under the age of 18 cannot sign a professional contract lasting more than three years. Any clause of a longer period will not be accepted. ”, Says the FIFA regulations.

“Born in 2006, these promising young talents had so far evolved within the previous Paris Saint-Germain line-up. Now they are linked to the capital club for three seasons (2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024). The club wishes them every success with the Paris Saint-Germain jersey. ” published the Parisian club.

