Ligue 1: PSG enters the dispute to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

The directive of the Paris Saint Germain of the League 1 of France, would be in the dispute to sign the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who ended his ties with the AC Milan of Serie A.

According to sources from sports journalist Duncan Castles, the board of the French team would already have a principle in agreement with the coveted goalkeeper, who did not renew his contract with the Rossoneri team.

According to the sports journalist, if Gianluigi Donnarumma was signed to Paris Saint Germain, the first year of his contract he would go on loan to another club and then he would return to occupy the position of Keylor Navas.

According to @DuncanCastles Donnarumma has a principle according to PSG.

If the first year of his contract is finalized, he would go on loan to another club and then take the place of Keylor Navas.

I find it hard to believe that Donnarumma accepts something like that. We will see – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) June 2, 2021

Donnarumma is a goalkeeper of only 22 years old but with a lot of experience in Serie A, since from the age of 17 he became the starting goalkeeper of AC Milan where he only managed to lift one Italian Cup in the 2016 season.

