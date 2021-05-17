Ligue 1: PSG and Lille will have one last day of heart attack

The Lille was unable to win in his field, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Saint Etienne (0-0) and will face the last day with the need to win after Paris Saint Germain, who thrashed Reims (0-4), were has reached a point of the leadership.

The champion will be resolved on the last date of the competition. Lille squandered a good chance to almost doom the title. Now he has no margin for error in the last game, which will play in Angers against an opponent with nothing at stake.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

The team of Christophe Galtier, who was seized by vertigo against Claud Puel’s team, at its best, needs to win to be champion because the Paris Saint Germain is on the prowl.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team overwhelmed Reims, who had no goal and were left with ten players in the eleventh minute due to the expulsion of Yunis Abdelhamid, which meant the penalty that Neymar transformed and put the Parisians ahead.

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

Then Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Moise Kean scored to round off the victory and move to one point behind Lille. Pochettino’s team visits Lens in the last game.

Nor did Monaco fail in the bid for third place, which gives an option to the Champions League. He beat Stade Rennes 2-1 at the Luis II stadium with goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the only away goal.