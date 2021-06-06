in Football

Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain close to stealing the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona

The directive of the Paris Saint Germain of the League 1 of France, he would be robbing the whole of FC Barcelona of the Spanish League the signing of Georgino Wijnaldum, as a new reinforcement for next season.

According to different media in Europe, the Dutch midfielder is practically tied up with the French team, who offered him twice the salary of Barcelona.

According to The Sunday Times, Georginio Wijnaldum already had a pre-contract with Barcelona, ​​so he will become the first addition to the team led by Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch midfielder ends his contract with Liverpool this summer and has not yet renewed, which will allow him to leave for free from June 30, arriving free to the Paris Saint Germain team.

