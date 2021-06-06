Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain close to stealing the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona

The directive of the Paris Saint Germain of the League 1 of France, he would be robbing the whole of FC Barcelona of the Spanish League the signing of Georgino Wijnaldum, as a new reinforcement for next season.

According to different media in Europe, the Dutch midfielder is practically tied up with the French team, who offered him twice the salary of Barcelona.

Also read: Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro makes the signing of Nico Sánchez official

According to The Sunday Times, Georginio Wijnaldum already had a pre-contract with Barcelona, ​​so he will become the first addition to the team led by Ronald Koeman.

DECIDED! According to Fabrizio Romano, Georginio Wijnaldum decided to go to PSG They offered him double the salary than what Barcelona offered him pic.twitter.com/B2SE69aVwX – Analysts (@_Analistas) June 6, 2021

The Dutch midfielder ends his contract with Liverpool this summer and has not yet renewed, which will allow him to leave for free from June 30, arriving free to the Paris Saint Germain team.

Georginio Wijnaldum (30 | ) will be NEW PLAYER for Paris Saint-Germain for the 21/22 season. The Parisians have stayed with the Dutchman after offering a 3-year contract and doubling the salary offered by Barcelona. They hope to make it official this week. pic.twitter.com/waWiZpxwHG – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 6, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content